Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office issued a Felonious Assault charge against a Michigan State Police Trooper for excessive use of force with a canine.

Officials from the prosecutor’s office say the incident occurred on Nov. 13, 2020, in the city of Lansing. They did not offer further detail, but said that once the district court arraignment process is completed their office will provide more information.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

