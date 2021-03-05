Advertisement

Make CATA part of your fun

CATA can take you to lots of fun places in the Lansing area
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for fun places to check out in and around the Lansing area, CATA can be part of that fun. With convenient bus routes located in Old Town, downtown Lansing and beyond, leave the driving to CATA while experiencing all the fun places that the Lansing area has to offer. For example, you can take a CATA bus and head to Old Town to check out Preuss Pets and more.

