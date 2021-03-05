Advertisement

Lansing man arraigned for bank robbery in Gratiot County

According to the Sheriff’s office, the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money.
Joseph Anis King was arraigned in court on one count of bank robbery.
Joseph Anis King was arraigned in court on one count of bank robbery.(Michigan Department of Corrections)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 37-year-old Lansing man two weeks after he was accused of robbing a bank in Gratiot County.

Joseph Anis King was arrested and was arraigned in court on one count of bank robbery. He was lodged in the Gratiot County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond where he awaits further court proceedings scheduled for March 16 and 24.

King is accused of entering the Commercial Bank branch in Middleton around 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 19 where he handed the teller a note, demanding money. According to the Sheriff’s office, the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect left the bank on foot, traveling northbound on Newton Street. Investigators believe he got into a getaway car at some point.

Records with the Michigan Department of Corrections show King was released from prison on July 14 and was on parole when the bank robbery was reported. His criminal record shows pleas made to charges of larceny, receiving stolen property, retail fraud, home invasion, and drug possession.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police have reported that a semi-truck caught on fire on eastbound I-96. The...
MSP: Semi-truck crash was fatal, MDOT crews inspecting overpass
Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal
Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal
ALDI will welcome shoppers back to a renovated Lansing store when it reopens Thursday, March...
ALDI to reopen Lansing store March 18
Arrest of MSU Police Captain O'Brien
Video: Arrest of MSU Police Captain charged with OWI, Carrying Concealed Under the Influence
Emergency order limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people in some parts of East Lansing

Latest News

Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar will appear in Jackson County District Court for...
Day three of testimony for two suspects in plot to kidnap Whitmer
Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
France is one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with 116 million cases and 2.5 million...
WHO insisting Europe returns to suppressing virus
5-week-old Samira Lynn Blackmon is missing from Albion.
MSP: Endangered Missing Advisory for 5-week-old girl