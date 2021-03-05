Lansing man arraigned for bank robbery in Gratiot County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 37-year-old Lansing man two weeks after he was accused of robbing a bank in Gratiot County.

Joseph Anis King was arrested and was arraigned in court on one count of bank robbery. He was lodged in the Gratiot County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond where he awaits further court proceedings scheduled for March 16 and 24.

King is accused of entering the Commercial Bank branch in Middleton around 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 19 where he handed the teller a note, demanding money. According to the Sheriff’s office, the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect left the bank on foot, traveling northbound on Newton Street. Investigators believe he got into a getaway car at some point.

Records with the Michigan Department of Corrections show King was released from prison on July 14 and was on parole when the bank robbery was reported. His criminal record shows pleas made to charges of larceny, receiving stolen property, retail fraud, home invasion, and drug possession.

