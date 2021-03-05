Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office declines to prosecute firefighter accused of inappropriate restraint

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In October of 2020 an employee of the Lansing Fire Department resigned over an incident that involved inappropriate restraint.

The Lansing Fire Department (LFD) said in a press release that on Oct. 21 they were made aware of a possible patient care issue that occurred in August. A preliminary investigation was initiated, wherein they found the patient care issue involved inappropriate restraint of a patient by a Lansing Paramedic/Firefighter.

LFD officials say the patient was not harmed by the restraint. A Lansing Police Department Officer was present during this incident and his actions are under review for potential internal policy violations and not criminal law issues.

The Paramedic/Firefighter involved was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. A pre-disciplinary hearing was conducted, wherein the firefighter was found to be in violation of state EMS protocols and LFD policies.

Before discipline could be imposed the Paramedic/Firefighter submitted a letter of resignation to the Fire Chief.

LFD officials turned the investigation over to the Lansing Police Department, which submitted the case to the Michigan State Police (MSP) to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

On Oct. 30 of that year MSP began an investigation into the actions of the Firefighter/Paramedic. It was revealed the paramedic was alleged to have assaulted a patient in the custody of the Lansing Police Department.

After an extensive investigation by MSP, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office (ICPO) received a warrant request on Feb. 3, 2021 regarding the conduct of paramedic. ICPO reviews all submitted warrant requests to determine if the alleged conduct can be proven to the criminal standard of beyond a reasonable doubt.

“After completing our review of the investigative materials, our office is declining prosecution in the matter,” officials from the ICPO wrote to News 10.

They said that although they consider the actions of the paramedic to be extremely concerning, the victim was unwilling to cooperate.

The ICPO statement clarified that the firefighter/paramedic still faced disciplinary actions for their conduct.

The wrote, “...The Lansing Fire Department has taken action to address the paramedic’s conduct and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office has initiated licensing sanction proceedings.”

