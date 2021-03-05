Humana notifies members about data security breach incident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WILX) - Humana is notifying approximately 65,000 health plan members that their personal information may have been exposed after a subcontractor’s employee disclosed medical records to unauthorized individuals. Out of 65,000 health plan members, 1,100 of them are in Michigan.

HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?

Cotiviti is a company that helps Humana request medical records needed to verify data reported to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Cotiviti in turn uses a subcontractor to review the collected medical records. A subcontractor employee had access to the data and shared information with individuals for training purposes. This was not authorized by Humana. It happened between the dates of Oct. 12, 2020, and Dec. 16, 2020. Humana was informed on Dec. 22, 2020.

The subcontractor immediately revoked the employee’s access and the employee no longer works with the subcontractor. Both Cotiviti and its subcontractor put in place a broad strategy to prevent something like this from happening again.

Humana also worked with Cotiviti to review protections and secure personal information now and into the future. Humana made sure that the appropriate physical and technical safeguards are in place at Cotiviti and its subcontractor.

WHAT MAY HAVE BEEN EXPOSED

Name

Date of birth

Social Security Number (full or partial)

Address

Phone number

Email address

Insurance identification numbers

Provider name

Date of service

Medical record number

Treatment information

Imagery (x-ray, photographs, etc.)

While Humana does not believe this personal information will be used inappropriately because of this event, Humana takes seriously its responsibility to ensure the security of personal information and regrets any concern this event may have caused. Humana is offering Credit WatchTM Gold with 3-in-1 Monitoring identity theft protection, through Equifax, for two years to affected Humana members at no cost.

In addition, Humana is advising members to remain vigilant by reviewing documents for suspicious activity, including Explanation of Benefit (EOB) letters, SmartSummary statements, medical records, account statements, and credit reports. If members find unfamiliar activity on the statements they receive from Humana, they should notify Humana immediately. If they see suspicious activity on their credit report, they should call their local police office to file a report for identity theft.

Members with questions may contact Humana at 1-800-457-4708 or TTY, 1‐800‐833‐3301.

