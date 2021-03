LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire officials responded to a house fire on the 900 block of Johnson Ave. in Lansing around 6 p.m.

No one was injured. However, as a result of the fire, three dogs are dead.

No other information is known at this time. WILX will continue to keep you updated as we know more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.