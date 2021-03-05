Advertisement

Griffin Done With Pistons

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges...
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(WITN)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST
DETROIT (AP) - Blake Griffin’s time in Detroit is over. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Griffin and the Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout. The Pistons announced last month that they would keep Griffin out of the lineup while resolving his future. His exit is another significant step in a rebuilding process that has Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-26 record. Detroit traded Derrick Rose to the Knicks last month.

