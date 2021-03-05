Griffin Done With Pistons

DETROIT (AP) - Blake Griffin’s time in Detroit is over. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Griffin and the Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout. The Pistons announced last month that they would keep Griffin out of the lineup while resolving his future. His exit is another significant step in a rebuilding process that has Detroit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-26 record. Detroit traded Derrick Rose to the Knicks last month.