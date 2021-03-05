Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard members

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Governor Whitmer traveled to Washington, DC to visit members of the Michigan National Guard as they near the end of their deployment.

Whitmer met with them during their lunch break to personally thank them for their service. Governor Whitmer was joined by U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters and Congresswomen Debbie Dingell and Elissa Slotkin.

“The brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard are professionals who excel at the work they perform, and this time is no different as they answered the call to protect our nation’s Capitol Building,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Michigan National Guard has been called upon in an unprecedented manner over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest. Today’s visit was about showing appreciation for all of their sacrifices over the past couple of months, and an opportunity to recognize some outstanding servicemembers. I am incredibly proud of them and eager for their return home.”

Michigan contributed 1,000 National Guard service members to help with the security at the Capitol.

This deployment will run until March 12, 2021. Governor Whitmer has no plans of agreeing to an extension of this deployment.

