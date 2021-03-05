Emergency order limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people in some parts of East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An emergency order was issued Thursday by Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail that states that no more than 15 people may gather outdoors in parts of East Lansing, including the downtown area.

NEW ORDER

The order (Ingham2021-1) goes into effect on March 5. It replaces a previous emergency order issued in October. That order limited outdoor gathering sizes in the area to ten people.

The change reflects the easing of restrictions statewide including the Gatherings and Face Mask Order. The emergency order remains in place indefinitely to limit the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

RESTRICTED AREA

The restricted area stretches from the northern edge of the Michigan State University campus to Burcham Drive and is bounded by Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east, including properties adjacent to those streets. County and city officials identified the area based on the frequency of noise ordinance violations historically occurring in the area due to large house parties.

The restricted area has a high concentration of college students and rental properties. People ages 20-29 years old account for 30 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Ingham County since the pandemic began. The department’s 30-day heat map indicates that the restricted area has had the highest concentration of new COVID-19 cases over the last month.

Outdoor gathering sizes are restricted to 50 people or less statewide under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ (MDHHS) Gatherings and Face Mask Order. The MDHHS order currently restricts indoor gatherings to no more than 15 people from no more than three households.

Schools, childcare organizations, community centers, places of religious worship, farmers markets, and parks within the restricted area are exempt from the emergency order, but must continue to comply with statewide limits. Restaurants are classified differently than social gatherings and are not included in the emergency order.

VIOLATIONS/FINES

State law provides Vail with the authority to issue orders to protect public health under Section 2453 of the Public Health Code (MCL 333.2453). Those who disregard the order could be subject to a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months and/or a fine of up to $200 through the county.

Under a City of East Lansing ordinance, any person who violates the order could alternatively or additionally receive a municipal civil infraction ticket, punishable by a fine of $500. Social gatherings that exceed public health order limits can be reported by calling the East Lansing Police Department’s non-emergency phone number: (517) 351-4220, Option 2.

