Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported

The reactions cleared up after nearly a week.
Moderna vaccine
Moderna vaccine(WRDW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows some people who take the Moderna vaccine are experiencing delayed skin reactions.

A letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine says there have been at least 12 cases, all of which appeared near the injection site.

Doctors say these patients developed large, red, sometimes raised, itchy, painful skin reactions a week or so after getting the first shot. The reactions cleared up after nearly a week and most were treated with ice and antihistamines.

Some patients received corticosteroids (topical, oral, or both), and one patient received antibiotic therapy for presumptive cellulitis.

