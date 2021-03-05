Day three of testimony for two suspects in plot to kidnap Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Day three of hearings will start Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. The hearings are to determine whether two of the suspects in the plot to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will stand trial.

Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison, and Pete Musico are in Jackson County 12th District Court before Judge Michael J. Klaeren.

There is a possibility the informant who tipped off the FBI to the plot will be heard at Friday’s hearing.

Wednesday, on day one of the hearings, FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola testified that the group of over a dozen men used social media to recruit and communicate with members. A recap of Wednesday’s hearing can be found here. On Thursday, Impola was cross-examined by the defense.

A full recap of Thursday’s proceedings can be found here.

Although the plot was centered in Michigan, it spanned across multiple states. Federal agents say the group met in Dublin, Ohio in June of 2020 to discuss creating a society that followed the U.S Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient. They discussed several ways from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. They talked specifically about Michigan and Governor Whitmer. Many in the group talked about “murdering tyrants” and “taking a sitting governor.”

Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith, face the following charges:

Threat of Terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Gang Membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence

Providing Material Support for Terrorist Acts

Carrying or Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Felony Firearm, a two-year mandatory prison sentence

Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, faces these charges:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine

Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

