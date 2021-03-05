Advertisement

Covid Issues Big For The Houston Astros

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) after both scored on Tucker's...
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) after both scored on Tucker's home run against the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The Houston Astros are minus eight pitchers because of COVID-19 protocols, but general manager James Click says there are no plans to pause activity at the team’s spring training camp. Manager Dusty Baker says pitchers Cristian Javier, Pedro Báez, Francis Martes, Enoli Paredes and Hector Velazquez are out today. Yesterday Baker said three other pitchers were sent home. It’s not known whether the eight pitchers tested positive for the virus or came in close contact with someone who had tested positive. The Astros aren’t in any danger of running out of pitchers. They have 39 pitchers in camp.

Most Read

The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
MDOT crews inspecting I-96 Williamston Rd overpass after fatal semi-truck accident
Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
ALDI will welcome shoppers back to a renovated Lansing store when it reopens Thursday, March...
ALDI to reopen Lansing store March 18
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
East Lansing gathering map
Emergency order limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people in parts of East Lansing

Latest News

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Brett Gardner watch from the dugout during the ninth...
Boone Soon To Return To Yankees
Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula, left, controls the puck against defenseman Brent...
Blackhawks Lose Star Seabrook
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges...
Griffin Done With Pistons
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Game Vs. Michigan Canceled