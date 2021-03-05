Covid Issues Big For The Houston Astros

-WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The Houston Astros are minus eight pitchers because of COVID-19 protocols, but general manager James Click says there are no plans to pause activity at the team’s spring training camp. Manager Dusty Baker says pitchers Cristian Javier, Pedro Báez, Francis Martes, Enoli Paredes and Hector Velazquez are out today. Yesterday Baker said three other pitchers were sent home. It’s not known whether the eight pitchers tested positive for the virus or came in close contact with someone who had tested positive. The Astros aren’t in any danger of running out of pitchers. They have 39 pitchers in camp.