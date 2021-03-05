Advertisement

Boone Soon To Return To Yankees

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Brett Gardner watch from the dugout during the ninth...
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Brett Gardner watch from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (KY3)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021
-NEW YORK (AP) - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he’s feeling better after getting a pacemaker and hopes to return to the team Saturday or Sunday. Boone said he would have been back with the Yankees on Friday if not for novel coronavirus protocols. He had the pacemaker inserted Wednesday and was discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday. Boone said he felt light-headed at times during the offseason and reached out to his cardiologist for testing. He said monitoring determined he had a low heart rate.

