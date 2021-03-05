Advertisement

Blackhawks Lose Star Seabrook

Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula, left, controls the puck against defenseman Brent...
Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula, left, controls the puck against defenseman Brent Seabrook, right, during NHL hockey practice at Fifth Third Arena on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Chicago.((AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski))
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook says he’s unable to continue playing because of injury. The team doctor says among Seabrook’s many recent injuries, a lingering issue with the 35-year-old’s right hip is preventing him from playing hockey again. Seabrook will likely remain on long-term injured reserve for the foreseeable future because he has three years remaining on his contract. Seabrook helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He also won a gold medal playing for Canada at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Most Read

The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
MDOT crews inspecting I-96 Williamston Rd overpass after fatal semi-truck accident
Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
ALDI will welcome shoppers back to a renovated Lansing store when it reopens Thursday, March...
ALDI to reopen Lansing store March 18
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
East Lansing gathering map
Emergency order limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people in parts of East Lansing

Latest News

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, and Brett Gardner watch from the dugout during the ninth...
Boone Soon To Return To Yankees
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) after both scored on Tucker's...
Covid Issues Big For The Houston Astros
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges...
Griffin Done With Pistons
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Game Vs. Michigan Canceled