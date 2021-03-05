Bernero announces candidacy for Mayor of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says his life at home is better than ever. This, after allegations he sexually harassed two women between 2004 and 20-10.

Bernero is planning to run for mayor again in the upcoming may election. Current Mayor Andy Schor, who succeeded Bernero, announced his intentions to run again on Thursday.

City council member Patricia Spitzley is also in the running.

Bernero says he and his wife have worked hard on their marriage in recent years, and are in a good place together.

He put the announcement in a video shared on his Facebook page, which is available below.

To Lansing with love: A message from Virg and Teri Bernero. https://www.votevirg.com/ Posted by Virg Bernero on Friday, March 5, 2021

