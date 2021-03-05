Advertisement

Bernero announces candidacy for Mayor of Lansing

Current Mayor Andy Schor, who succeeded Bernero, announced his intentions to run again on Thursday.
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says his life at home is better than ever. This, after allegations he sexually harassed two women between 2004 and 20-10.

Bernero is planning to run for mayor again in the upcoming may election. Current Mayor Andy Schor, who succeeded Bernero, announced his intentions to run again on Thursday.

City council member Patricia Spitzley is also in the running.

Bernero says he and his wife have worked hard on their marriage in recent years, and are in a good place together.

He put the announcement in a video shared on his Facebook page, which is available below.

To Lansing with love: A message from Virg and Teri Bernero. https://www.votevirg.com/

Posted by Virg Bernero on Friday, March 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Williamston Road overpass on I-96 is down to one lane. There overpass is seen here with...
MDOT crews inspecting I-96 Williamston Rd overpass after fatal semi-truck accident
Moderna vaccine
Delayed reactions after Moderna vaccine reported
ALDI will welcome shoppers back to a renovated Lansing store when it reopens Thursday, March...
ALDI to reopen Lansing store March 18
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
Michigan State Police Trooper charged with Felonious Assault for excessive force with a canine
East Lansing gathering map
Emergency order limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 15 people in parts of East Lansing

Latest News

East Lansing loosens some restrictions
East Lansing loosens some restrictions
MSU releases upcoming semester plans
MSU releases upcoming semester plans
Confidential informant testifies
Confidential informant testifies
National Ore day Crafts
National Ore day Crafts
Sc
Preuss Pets