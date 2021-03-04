Advertisement

Testimony continues in case against three men in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar will be in Jackson County District Court before Judge Michael J. Klaeren.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Three men in connection with the plot to kidnap and harm Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will appear in court for the second straight day.

Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar will be in Jackson County District Court before Judge Michael J. Klaeren at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday, a special agent with the FBI’s Flint office testified about the group’s use of social media. Agent Henrik Impola spoke of the group using Facebook and Wire to recruit and communicate with members.

