Semi rolls over, catches fire on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A semi-truck has rolled over on eastbound I-96, catching fire.

Both eastbound and Westbound lanes of I-96 between Okemos Road and M-52 are closed. The Williamston Road overpass and westbound ramp are also closed.

WILX has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

