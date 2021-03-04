Advertisement

Semi rolls over, catches fire on I-96

A semi-truck has rolled over on eastbound I-96, catching fire.
By Krystle Holleman and Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A semi-truck has rolled over on eastbound I-96, catching fire.

Both eastbound and Westbound lanes of I-96 between Okemos Road and M-52 are closed. The Williamston Road overpass and westbound ramp are also closed.

WILX has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

