Advertisement

Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an...
A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an underground station.(Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Prince of Darkness is apparently looking for a date on the Boston subway system.

City transit police said a 20-year-old woman approached them at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station at about 10:45 p.m. Monday to complain about an encounter with a man dressed all in black, including a mask covering his entire face.

The woman told police the man typed something on his phone and when he showed her, it said “I am Satan.”

She pointed out the 22-year-old man, who told officers he was only flirting and said he was going to try and get her number.

He was ejected from the station.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest of MSU Police Captain O'Brien
Video: Arrest of MSU Police Captain charged with OWI, Carrying Concealed Under the Influence
Michigan State Police have reported that a semi-truck caught on fire on eastbound I-96. The...
MSP: Semi-truck roll-over crash on I-96 was fatal, MDOT crews inspecting overpass
Michigan passes $4.2 billion in COVID relief aid
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Williamston ice cream fire
Equipment fire at Twisters Ice Cream in Williamston, no injuries reported

Latest News

RUFF CUTS
RUFF CUTS
A doctor draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Michigan’s top doctor explains vaccine eligibility rules
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief, stimulus checks bill