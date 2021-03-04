Advertisement

Roethlisberger Returning to Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 36-10. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger (RAWTH’-lihs-bur-gur) is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it. The team and the two-time Super Bowl winner say they have agreed on a new contract that assures the 39-year-old will be back in 2021. Financial details were not immediately available, though the Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of his NFL-high $41.25-million salary-cap hit scheduled for 2021.

