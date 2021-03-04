Advertisement

PGA Tour Is In Orlando For Palmer Tournament

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a stroke on the No. 12 hole during Practice Round 3 for...
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a stroke on the No. 12 hole during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, November 10, 2020.(Charles Laberge | Charles Laberge/Augusta National)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Fans are back on the PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau provided the entertainment today at Bay Hill. McIlroy ran off five straight birdies for a 6-under 66 that gave him an early lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. DeChambeau kept everyone guessing whether he would try to drive over all the water on the 528-yard sixth hole and reach the green. He didn’t. DeChambeau still made birdie on his way to a 67. Bay Hill allowed 25% capacity, or about 5,000 fans.

Most Read

Arrest of MSU Police Captain O'Brien
Video: Arrest of MSU Police Captain charged with OWI, Carrying Concealed Under the Influence
Michigan State Police have reported that a semi-truck caught on fire on eastbound I-96. The...
MSP: Semi-truck roll-over crash on I-96 was fatal, MDOT crews inspecting pillars
Michigan passes $4.2 billion in COVID relief aid
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Williamston ice cream fire
Equipment fire at Twisters Ice Cream in Williamston, no injuries reported

Latest News

Okemos' Sarra Guggemos skiing giant slalom.
Okemos skier becomes first female state champion in Mid-Michigan
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State Baseball Season About to Begin
File image
Michigan Women Lose to Maryland
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide...
Roethlisberger Returning to Steelers