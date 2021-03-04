PGA Tour Is In Orlando For Palmer Tournament

-ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Fans are back on the PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau provided the entertainment today at Bay Hill. McIlroy ran off five straight birdies for a 6-under 66 that gave him an early lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. DeChambeau kept everyone guessing whether he would try to drive over all the water on the 528-yard sixth hole and reach the green. He didn’t. DeChambeau still made birdie on his way to a 67. Bay Hill allowed 25% capacity, or about 5,000 fans.