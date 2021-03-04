Pentagon re-emphasizing National Guard presence in DC

(WILX) - The Pentagon is re-emphasizing that the National Guard troops positioned around the US Capitol are there in a supportive role.

Pentagon Press Secretary, Ret. Rear Admiral John Kirby explained that under the current plan, National Guard troops will remain on the Capitol grounds until March 12 supporting local and federal law enforcement.

Almost 6,000 National Guard troops have remained in DC following the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

“The mission of the guard on capitol hill now is different than it was on that day,” Kirby said. “Yes, they are still there, but they’re fundamentally contributing to supporting a local and federal law enforcement, so we are very much a supporting element to existing security.”

