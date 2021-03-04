Advertisement

Pentagon re-emphasizing National Guard presence in DC

Almost 6,000 National Guard troops have remained in DC following the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WILX) - The Pentagon is re-emphasizing that the National Guard troops positioned around the US Capitol are there in a supportive role.

Pentagon Press Secretary, Ret. Rear Admiral John Kirby explained that under the current plan, National Guard troops will remain on the Capitol grounds until March 12 supporting local and federal law enforcement.

“The mission of the guard on capitol hill now is different than it was on that day,” Kirby said. “Yes, they are still there, but they’re fundamentally contributing to supporting a local and federal law enforcement, so we are very much a supporting element to existing security.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

