Michigan’s top doctor explains vaccine eligibility rules

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 2.3 million people across Michigan have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

And starting Monday, more people will be able to get their shot.

The state’s chief medical officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said they look at several things when they decide to open up eligibility for the vaccine, including the number of available appointments for those already eligible.

“We’ve been sensing over the past couple weeks there are several providers across the state that are having appointments still available after they’ve already vaccinated age 65 and up,” said Dr. Khaldun.

That includes Lansing.

Sparrow said it was trying to fill all open slots for Thursday.

Starting Monday, people who are 50 and older with certain medical issues are able to get vaccinated.

“We will continue to monitor and track. We know not every part of the state will not be at the same place when it comes to appointments for people,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Eaton County Board of Commissioners chair Jeremy Whittum said he’s happy with the rollout there.

“When you look at the state level statistics, Eaton County, we’re leading the way,” said Whittum.

Eaton County has more than 10,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID.

And with a third option now getting into people’s arms, Dr. Khaldun thinks Michigan will be able to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating everyone who wants it by this summer.

“I believe in the President. He has said everyone who wants a vaccine will have it available to them by the end of May and I certainly hope and want to help him achieve that goal,” said Dr. Khaldun.

The health department is encouraging people to sign up wherever they can to get the vaccine. If you need help, call 211.

