Michigan Women Lose to Maryland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eighth ranked Maryland routed twelfth ranked Michigan in women’s basketball Thursday 88-63. The game was played as a matinee in Ann Arbor and dropped Michigan’s record to 13-4. The Wolverines have lost three of their last four games. Maryland clinched a tie for its sixth Big Ten regular season title. Maryland built an early 25-8 lead, expanded it to 46-26 at halftime and was never headed after that.

