Michigan State Baseball Season About to Begin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball season opens in Greenville, South Carolina this week end. The Spartans face Big Ten foe Maryland for four games beginning at 6:30pm Friday. The teams play a doubleheader Saturday and the series wraps up with a 1:30pm single game Sunday. The Spartans return to Greenville the following week end to face Northwestern in a similar four game series. MSU will play 44 games, all conference, over a 13 week end schedule this year only because of Covid issues.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.