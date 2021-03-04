Advertisement

Michigan State Baseball Season About to Begin

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s baseball season opens in Greenville, South Carolina this week end. The Spartans face Big Ten foe Maryland for four games beginning at 6:30pm Friday. The teams play a doubleheader Saturday and the series wraps up with a 1:30pm single game Sunday. The Spartans return to Greenville the following week end to face Northwestern in a similar four game series. MSU will play 44 games, all conference, over a 13 week end schedule this year only because of Covid issues.

