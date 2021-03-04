Advertisement

Michigan passes $4.5 billion in COVID relief aid

(WCAX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives has passed a $4.5 billion COVID relief plan.

Speaker Jason Wentworth praised the plan for supporting families and business owners, getting kids back in school, getting vaccines in arms, and getting Michigan back on track.

The plan does not include money for some items the governor proposed – such as corporate giveaways for new job creation.

It also keeps some federal resources in reserve to ensure they are available when needed.

The plan will provide even more funds for more vaccines and increased testing.

Direct care workers would get an additional $2.25 per hour through September.

The plan also supports businesses with a $426 million grant program.

Schools would see about $450 per student to help with getting kids back in the classroom.

Finally, $600 million would be allocated for food assistance as well as rent and utility bill help.

A deposit into the unemployment benefits fund would help those laid off as a result of the pandemic.

The package of bills will now make its way to the governor’s office for final approval.

