Advertisement

Michigan homeless can get vaccinated

The change is expected to take effect next Monday, March 8.
Michigan is now making the homeless population eligible for the vaccine.
Michigan is now making the homeless population eligible for the vaccine.(wsaw)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is now making the homeless population eligible for the vaccine.

That change is expected to take effect next Monday, March 8. Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says this is a positive next step in mitigating the virus.

“They did open up congregate settings, so we have vaccinated shelter workers things like that,” Vail said. “It now says shelter workers and residents so we will be able to vaccinate our homeless population no matter what their age is and a couple of other things like that, that are part of this new eligibility.”

As more groups become eligible for the vaccine, it can be hard to figure out where you fit in. For the latest information on the coronavirus vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest of MSU Police Captain O'Brien
Video: Arrest of MSU Police Captain charged with OWI, Carrying Concealed Under the Influence
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter, National Guard served inedible food
Local man charged in death of pregnant girlfriend
First 100 doses of Moderna vaccine offered at pediatrician office in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Governor’s office confirms change to age requirements for vaccine

Latest News

Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar will appear in Jackson County District Court for...
Testimony continues in case against three men in Whitmer kidnapping plot
The House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The act is a...
House passes George Floyd Justice in Policing Act
3-4-21 Morning Weather
Michigan passes $4.5 billion in COVID relief aid