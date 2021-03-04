Michigan homeless can get vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is now making the homeless population eligible for the vaccine.

That change is expected to take effect next Monday, March 8. Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says this is a positive next step in mitigating the virus.

“They did open up congregate settings, so we have vaccinated shelter workers things like that,” Vail said. “It now says shelter workers and residents so we will be able to vaccinate our homeless population no matter what their age is and a couple of other things like that, that are part of this new eligibility.”

As more groups become eligible for the vaccine, it can be hard to figure out where you fit in. For the latest information on the coronavirus vaccine, click here.

