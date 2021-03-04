Massive Michigan charity fraud and robocalling operation shut down by bipartisan coalition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A massive scam operation has been halted by Michigan’s Attorney General, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 46 agencies from 38 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

The operation had contacted 67 million consumers with 1.3 billion deceptive charitable fundraising calls, the majority of those being illegal robocalls. In a statement released by the Office of the Attorney General, they estimated that the defendants collected more than $110 million using these solicitations.

Associated Community Services (ACS) and several related defendants based in Madison Heights have agreed to settle charges brought by the coalition of agencies. The complaint names ACS and its sister companies Central Processing Services and Community Services Appeal; their owners, Dick Cole, Bill Burland, Barbara Cole and Amy Burland; and ACS senior managers Nikole Gilstorf, Tony Lia, John Lucidi and Scot Stepek.

“Robocall technology such as soundboards allows users to reach a significant target population, and when utilized for deceptive or misleading practices – especially in charitable solicitations – it unfortunately means a significant number of potential victims,” Attorney General Nessel said. “We must take swift action to hold accountable those who are unlawfully using this technology to serve their own agendas and preying on unsuspecting, hardworking people. As these strong settlements show, Michigan remains an engaged leader in the national effort to combat illegal robocalls and fraudulent charitable solicitations, and we are grateful for the partnership and support from the FTC, the state attorneys general and others in addressing this increasingly important issue.”

It was alleged the defendants knew the organizations they were fundraising for spent little or no money on the charitable causes they claimed to support. Some cases had as little as one-tenth of 1 percent.

“Deceptive charitable fundraising can be big business for scammers, especially when they use illegal robocalls,” said Daniel Kaufman, acting director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The FTC and our state partners are prepared to hold fraudsters accountable when they target generous consumers with lies.”

The terms of the settlements with the defendants are as follows:

Associated Community Services Inc.; Community Services Inc.; Central Processing Services Inc.; and Richard “Dick” Cole are subject to a monetary judgment of $110,063,843, which is suspended due to an inability to pay.

Community Services Appeal Inc. and Barbara Cole are subject to a monetary judgment of $110,063,843, which is partially suspended due to an inability to pay. Barbara Cole also will be required to turn over the proceeds of the sale of a vacation home in Michigan.

Robert W. “Bill” Burland and Amy J. Burland are subject to a monetary judgment of $110,063,843, which is partially suspended due to an inability to pay. Amy Burland will be required to turn over $450,000.

Scot Stepek will be subject to a monetary judgment of $110,063,843, which is partially suspended due to an inability to pay. Stepek will be required to sell a ski boat in his possession and turn over the net proceeds from the sale.

Directele Inc., The Dale Corp., Nikole Gilstorf and Antonio Lia will be subject to a monetary judgment of $1.6 million. Gilstorf and Lia also will be subject to a judgment of $110,063,843. The judgments are partially suspended due to an inability to pay. Gilstorf and Lia will each be required to turn over $10,000.

John Lucidi will be subject to a judgment of $110,063,843, which is partially suspended due to an inability to pay. He will be required to turn over $25,000.

