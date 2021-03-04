Many skilled laborers needed for painting and drywall positions
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades is looking for skilled painters and drywall installers and jobs are available now
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There is a large need for skilled laborers in the area and a local company is looking for painters and drywall installers.
Robert Gonzalez, Business Manager/Secretary Treasurer for International Union of Painters and Allied Trades says, it’s great career choice for young people high wages, benefits and a pension.
IUPAT offers training at their Career Centers with pay during training and apprentice opportunities to enable people to get their education debt free.
If interested in a job or apprenticeship, call organizer Ed Bracamontes (se habla Espanol) at 586-209-0505 or visit iupatdc1m.org/career.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.