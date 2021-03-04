Advertisement

Many skilled laborers needed for painting and drywall positions

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades is looking for skilled painters and drywall installers and jobs are available now
By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There is a large need for skilled laborers in the area and a local company is looking for painters and drywall installers.

Robert Gonzalez, Business Manager/Secretary Treasurer for International Union of Painters and Allied Trades says, it’s great career choice for young people high wages, benefits and a pension.

IUPAT offers training at their Career Centers with pay during training and apprentice opportunities to enable people to get their education debt free.

If interested in a job or apprenticeship, call organizer Ed Bracamontes (se habla Espanol) at 586-209-0505 or visit iupatdc1m.org/career.

