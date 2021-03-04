Advertisement

Local farmers struggle despite record breaking income

By Christiana Ford
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Farm income is at the highest it’s been since 2013 but local farmers are still struggling.

Kristi Keilen and her husband Matt own K&K Dairy.

“We are fourth generation farmers on our farm, and I have three kids that will be the fifth generation on our farm,” said Keilen.

She absolutely loves farming but says financially, this year is all about surviving.

“The pandemic hit within a month, we didn’t see that coming at all. Actually, we were on track for record-high milk prices, thinking that, you know, we’re going to be able to do some things,” she said.

But she no longer sees that happening.

The Michigan Farm Bureau says farm income in 2020 was the highest in both Michigan and nationally since 2013 but it will only appear that way on paper.

“As commodity prices start to rise of corn and soybeans and other commodities that farmers, specifically dairy farmers feed to their cows that causes an increase in the expenses for those farmers, the fuel costs are increasing. And then also for the farms that do grow crops fertilizer costs are increasing as well. As we have those increased expenses, even though they may be receiving more technically money for their product, those expenses start to eat out at some of that net farm income,” said Theresa Sisung with the Michigan Farm Bureau.

Keilen says government pandemic assistance payments have helped but she’s making little to no profit.

“The biggest worry or concern that we have right now would just be keeping afloat,” said Keilen.

Being a farmer is never easy, especially not now, but Keilen says she wouldn’t be a farmer if she wasn’t positive.

“I think you just have to see the good every day and just keep going. That’s all you can do,” said Keilen.

The USDA says because direct government payments are expected to decline this year, they expect farm income to fall by at least 8%.

