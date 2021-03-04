Advertisement

Housing boom impacted by those now working from home

You will have to move fast if you are considering a new home right now.
When millions of Americans started working from home during the pandemic, they realized their...
When millions of Americans started working from home during the pandemic, they realized their home was not working for them.(KTUU)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When millions of Americans started working from home during the pandemic, they realized their home was not working for them.

With historically low-interest rates, you have the perfect storm for a pandemic housing boom.

Maximizing options along with the lowest rates, mortgage lenders like LoanSnap saved its customers nearly $35 million last year alone.

“We are going to have a migration of people out of the city who are going to appreciate wanting more space,” said real estate broker Jena Radnay.

“There’s suddenly a realization of all you know, what is the utility in a home and what can I get out of it,” said Adam Segal, CEO of cove, a technology firm that helps companies organize shared desk and conference spaces. “That’s why you’re seeing a sudden move to more suburban environment where, quite frankly, you get more space for less dollars.”

You will have to move fast if you are considering a new home right now. Inventory across the country is tight as new listings often trigger bidding wars hours after hitting the market.

