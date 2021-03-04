Advertisement

House passes George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

The 220 to 212 vote came nine months after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers last spring.
The House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The act is a police reform bill that would ban chokeholds and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement.(Source: CNN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WILX) - Overnight, the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The act is a police reform bill that would ban chokeholds and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement.

The 220 to 212 vote came nine months after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers last spring. The legislation also bans no-knock warrants, mandates data collection on police encounters, prohibits racial and religious profiling, and redirects funding to community-based policing programs.

“I am happy that we were able to do this today,” said Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) “I am confident that we will be able to work with the senate and we will put the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to President Biden’s desk.”

