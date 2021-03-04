Getting our dogs ready for spring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As we approach warmer weather in Michigan, our four legged friends may need some type of spring cleaning of their own.

Owner of Ruff Cuts, Lauren Wood, says they are currently focusing on doing spring de-sheds and walk-in nail trims.

Wood adds they do discounted grooms for service dogs and free grooms for shelter dogs to help get them adopted.

