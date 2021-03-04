COVID vaccines becoming available to more people in the state of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, the state announced people 50 and older with underlying health conditions or disabilities -- will be eligible Monday.

But getting the vaccine next week may prove to be a challenge because of the high demand.

Amy Williams is excited she’ll be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday.

“I have fibromyalgia, I am on SSI because I can’t work and I also have asthma,” said Amy Williams.

Two vulnerabilities that put her at high risk of complications if she gets sick with COVID-19. The vaccine for her is a game-changer.

“It was heartening to me to hear that it’s finally available and I’m glad to know that that’s coming up soon ‘cuz I think that that and being careful wearing a mask, social distancing, getting the vaccine hopefully we can turn a corner here,” said Amy Williams.

But Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says turning that corner will take time.

“It doesn’t mean that everybody’s gonna get a vaccine next week, it creates another big group of people that we will have to spend some time working through,” said Linda Vail.

And that group of people expands even more as caregivers of children with special needs will also be eligible for the vaccine on Monday.

“Caregiver family members to children are eligible so long as they are 16,” said Linda Vail. “Even the opening of the 50 and over without underlying conditions in two weeks, the 22nd does not mean that we will complete the 50 to 64 with underlying conditions within those two weeks.

Two weeks after that – that window of eligibility, will open even wider.

“I hope that people that need that vaccine can get it quickly because we just really need to stem the tide on this it has to be done,” said Amy Williams.

While she says some are worried about the long-term effects of the vaccine, she’s more concerned about the long-term health effects from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.