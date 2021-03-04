COVID outbreak in the CAAC puts season on hold

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quite a few Mid-Michigan’s basketball teams are putting their seasons on hold because of the coronavirus.

However, school and league officials say it could be a lot worse.

Tom Hunt, Commissioner for the Capital Area Activities Conference, says that they’ve had around a half-dozen teams put a pause to their season.

He adds that it’s a good thing teams are reacting by taking a two-week layoff.

“When there is a question of someone coming down with symptoms COVID or not, they’re shutting it down, taking precautions, making sure that they’re keeping kids, fans, officials, and everyone safe,” said Hunt.

Geoff Kimmerly with the Michigan High School Athletic Association says that teams are doing the right thing by putting safety ahead of wins and losses.

“They’re finding out if someone has an infection and they’re stopping, and letting their opponents know. These are all good things, these are meaning that the system’s working,” said Kimmerly.

Kimmerly says case numbers are about what they’ve expected this season.

Being that there are over 700 schools in the state--each with multiple teams--cases are reported at the local level.

“The first thing they need to do is call their local health department. That’s handled locally, the health department gives them instructions on what to do next,” said Kimmerly.

Hunt says teams that are dealing with cases are not spreading it around the league.

“The kids haven’t contracted it by competition. They’ve contracted and been exposed to it outside the gyms and pools,” said Hunt.

He adds that it’s further proof sports can and should continue through the end of the spring seasons.

“They’ve done a very good job of that and understanding that ‘hey, if I want to play, this is what I have to do,” said Hunt.

