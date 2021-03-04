Advertisement

City of Jackson looks to sell hundreds of properties

Jackson has been in the process of tearing down abandoned houses for the last few years, but...
Jackson has been in the process of tearing down abandoned houses for the last few years, but now the city is trying a new approach.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson has been in the process of tearing down abandoned houses for the last few years, but now the city is trying a new approach.

The city has made improvements to four homes so far and they’re selling fast.

With no more federal money to tear down buildings, the city is selling many foreclosed homes and lots. There are about 600 properties for sale right now. Some of them start at just $300.

The city is using money from properties that have already sold to do the renovations.

“We spent the last decade tearing down buildings. We’re hoping this new decade can be about preserving what we already have,” said Aaron Dimick, Jackson spokesman.

Many of them are empty lots that neighbors can buy to add to their homes.

“You can do what you want with that lot. You could put an addition on to your home. You could have more yard space for your children and pets. You can put a new garage, expand your driveway,” said Dimick.

Part of the idea is to take some of the responsibility of the city’s hands.

“We’re finding ourselves with all these lots and we’re spending money to mow them, maintain them, make sure there’s no trash on them. If it’s an existing property, we’ve got to make sure the building is secure, no one is getting into it,” said Dimick.

It also provides more affordable housing options.

If you’re interested in buying one of the vacant lots or homes, click here.

