Brewers Getting Jackie Bradley

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to bat during a baseball game against the...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to bat during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, in this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, file photo. The average Major League Baseball salary dropped for an unprecedented third straight year, even before the shortened season caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s drop showed the widening imbalance between top stars and other players. The average fell despite Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Christian Yelich all starting long-term contracts guaranteeing $215 million or more. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)(Aaron Doster | AP)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-MILWAUKEE (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is joining the Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing to the parameters of a $24 million, two-year contract. Bradley would have the right to opt out after one year and $13 million, allowing him to become a free agent after after this season. Bradley turns 31 on April 19 and is regarded as a top defensive center fielder. He had spent his entire career in Boston and batted .283 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

