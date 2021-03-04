Brewers Getting Jackie Bradley

-MILWAUKEE (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is joining the Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing to the parameters of a $24 million, two-year contract. Bradley would have the right to opt out after one year and $13 million, allowing him to become a free agent after after this season. Bradley turns 31 on April 19 and is regarded as a top defensive center fielder. He had spent his entire career in Boston and batted .283 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.