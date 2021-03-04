ALDI to reopen Lansing store March 18

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - ALDI will welcome shoppers back to a renovated Lansing store when it reopens Thursday, March 18, at 9 a.m. The store, located at 5625 Saginaw Hwy, is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores nationwide. Upon reopening, the Lansing store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded food selection. It also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials.

“ALDI continues to prioritize remodeling stores with one goal in mind: to provide the best grocery shopping experience,” said Ryan Fritsch, Webberville division vice president for ALDI. “We are excited for Lansing residents to see the updated location, specifically designed to make shopping even easier, but ALDI fans can rest assured that the high-quality products and unbeatable value ALDI provides will remain unchanged.”

A typical ALDI store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space.

