Yankees’ Boone Getting Pacemaker

New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of...
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (KY3)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days. The Yankees say the procedure will likely be performed today at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. The 47-year-old Boone is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. Boone played in the major leagues from 1997-2009 and was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2003.

