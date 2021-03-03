Yankees’ Boone Getting Pacemaker

-NEW YORK (AP) - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days. The Yankees say the procedure will likely be performed today at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. The 47-year-old Boone is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. Boone played in the major leagues from 1997-2009 and was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2003.