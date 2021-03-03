Vaccine slots open at Sparrow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, Sparrow Health System announced it has slots open Wednesday and Thursday for vaccinations for those 65 and older and essential healthcare workers.

“We have dozens of openings that can be filled by registering through our MySparrow App,” Sparrow said.

Appointments for the vaccine are currently very limited due to the scarce supplies being received from the government. Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment it receives.

The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., in Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides those 65 and over, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers, and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

On Monday and Tuesday, 1,841 vaccines were given by Sparrow. In all, 65 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 5,417 are fully vaccinated (both doses).

