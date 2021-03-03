Advertisement

Vaccine reactions causing unnecessary fear in mammograms

Doctors are suggesting women schedule their mammogram before or at least six weeks after getting vaccinated.
Heads up for women who are due for their annual mammogram and plan on getting the coronavirus...
Heads up for women who are due for their annual mammogram and plan on getting the coronavirus vaccine: the timing of one of those may affect when you should get the other.(Arc Images)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women who are due for their annual mammogram and plan on getting the coronavirus vaccine are urged to take note: the timing of one of those may affect when you should get the other.

Doctors say it is normal for the lymph nodes in the armpit area to swell following COVID-19 vaccination. The swelling can sometimes be mistaken as a sign of cancer when seen on a mammogram, triggering biopsies.

The unnecessary biopsies prompted the patient care committee of the Society of Breast Imaging (SBI) to put out an advisory in January urging doctors to ask patients about their COVID-19 status and record the date and which arm received the vaccine.

Additionally, radiology centers are focused on scheduling women who have missed or are overdue on their mammogram due to the pandemic. Doctors are suggesting women schedule their mammogram before or at least six weeks after getting vaccinated.

A study published by the Radiological Society of North America that tracked over half a million women found those who skip just one scheduled mammography screening before they are diagnosed with breast cancer have a significantly higher risk of dying.

The risk of having fatal breast cancer within 10 years of diagnosis was 50% lower for women who had regular breast screenings, the study said.

The reaction to the vaccine causing swelling of lymph nodes is not limited to breast cancer scares. Lymph nodes are in other parts of the body and are also reacting to the vaccines, causing people with other forms of cancer to undergo unnecessary procedures.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings
Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director’s severance pay is raising questions, Robert Gordon provides statement
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter, National Guard served inedible food
Lansing Catholic High School employee fired over controversial Facebook post

Latest News

Schor to run for reelection
Recently, the MMMSL Board approved the allotment of a $2,000 grant to Hope Sports Complex to...
Lansing men’s soccer league donates $3,000 to local organizations
President Joe Biden spoke to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to review bilateral...
US may share vaccines with Mexico
The Lansing School District is getting closer to a choosing its new superintendent.
Lansing superintendent search continues with three candidates left to interview