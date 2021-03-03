Using a form of dance for cardio

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week for ‘Work It Out Wednesday’, we learn about a workout that utilizes a style of dance to get a cardio workout in.

Burlexercise instructor, Deborah O’ Connell, says, “The idea is to just have a good time with it and to not stress too much about the movement, but to just feel empowered in our femininity and have a good time while we sweat.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.