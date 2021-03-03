US may share vaccines with Mexico

(WILX) - Mexico hopes the United States will share COVID-19 vaccines after meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.

No deals have been made yet, but Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he and President Biden agreed to have teams from both countries study possibilities for vaccine sharing.

Lopez-Obrador is asking the US to help offset shortfalls in Mexico’s vaccine supply.

Tuesday he told reporters the two have also discussed immigration policy and exchanged invitations to visit each other’s countries.

