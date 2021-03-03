Advertisement

US may share vaccines with Mexico

Lopez-Obrador is asking the US to help offset shortfalls in Mexico’s vaccine supply.
President Joe Biden spoke to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to review bilateral...
President Joe Biden spoke to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to review bilateral cooperation on a range of issues.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Mexico hopes the United States will share COVID-19 vaccines after meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of 100 million shots in 100 days.

No deals have been made yet, but Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he and President Biden agreed to have teams from both countries study possibilities for vaccine sharing.

Lopez-Obrador is asking the US to help offset shortfalls in Mexico’s vaccine supply.

Tuesday he told reporters the two have also discussed immigration policy and exchanged invitations to visit each other’s countries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings
Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director’s severance pay is raising questions, Robert Gordon provides statement
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (right back) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front)...
Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson shares findings of state’s election audits
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter, National Guard served inedible food

Latest News

Recently, the MMMSL Board approved the allotment of a $2,000 grant to Hope Sports Complex to...
Lansing men’s soccer league donates $3,000 to local organizations
The Lansing School District is getting closer to a choosing its new superintendent.
Lansing superintendent search continues with three candidates left to interview
A house on Edison Ave. caught fire early Wednesday morning.
BREAKING: Emergency Crews Responding To House Fire On Edison Ave
3-3-21 A.M. Weather