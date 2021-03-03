Advertisement

Tiger Woods Investigation Continues

Golf legend Tiger Woods sustained extensive injuries to his right leg in a car crash.
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Detectives are looking at data from the so-called “black box” of Tiger Woods’ SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the Southern California rollover crash last week that seriously injured the golf star. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says traffic investigators have executed a search warrant to retrieve the data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.

