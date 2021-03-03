Advertisement

The Sidebar in East Lansing adds some new options

Check out the new options coming soon
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are some new options that will be available soon at the Sidebar, next to the Abood Law Firm, in East Lansing. They’re going to be adding some new food options to their menu and they’re also going to be adding some drink options to their menu as well. Find out what’s going to be added to those menus and more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings
Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director’s severance pay is raising questions, Robert Gordon provides statement
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter, National Guard served inedible food
Arrest of MSU Police Captain O'Brien
Video: Arrest of MSU Police Captain charged with OWI, Carrying Concealed Under the Influence

Latest News

Rob Buffington
Rob Buffington Feb 26
Sidebar
The Sidebar in East Lansing is making some upgrades to their menu
Ayers Basement Systems
Ayers Basement Systems Revised
Brock Fletcher gives us a tour of a pole barn home
Brock Fletcher gives us a tour of a pole barn home