Schor to run for reelection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, Mayor Andy Schor announced he is running for reelection to serve a second term as Mayor of Lansing.

Schor was first elected in 2017 on a platform of Economic and Community Development, Neighborhoods, City Service and Infrastructure, and working with Lansing Schools.

“I am running for a second term because the work of growing Lansing, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic, must continue. We need to update our old infrastructure, ensure (the) safety and security of our residents, build our neighborhoods, create jobs and vibrancy throughout our city, and work with our schools. Significant progress has been made, but there is more work to do and I will continue to pour my heart and soul into Lansing,” Schor stated. “I have healed relationships within the city and with partners throughout the region, and I will continue to work collaboratively towards making Lansing a diverse, dense, livable, and welcoming environment for residents at every stage in life. We will accomplish the goals of the Lansing 2030 plan to grow all parts of Lansing and make Lansing its best self!”

Brian Daniels, a Lansing native and owner of EmPOWer Lansing, introduced Schor in his announcement video. Daniels, a small business owner, and combat-wounded Iraq war veteran voiced his early support for Schor.

“Andy Schor has been a thoughtful leader, digging deep to find solutions to the problems we face in city government,” Daniels said. “What we can’t risk now is moving backward. Andy Schor is the leader to take us forward and help Lansing continue to thrive.”

Schor thanked Daniels and agreed that it is not the time to move backward for the City of Lansing.

“I have paid millions of dollars in bills left to me from the previous administration, which have put the City in a tough financial situation. I have also started addressing the massive unfunded liabilities left to the City from the prior administration, resolving $80 million of the problem,” Schor said. “At the same time, I have been able to sustain the growth of our city while helping those in need. I will continue to address our challenges to improve Lansing, ensuring we have a city that we take pride in. When the amazing residents of Lansing come together, we can’t lose.”

Watch Schor’s announcement in the video below.

