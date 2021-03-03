Restaurants rejoice: 50-percent capacity allowed for indoor dining

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have plans to eat out this weekend, expect to see more people inside restaurants. Governor Whitmer said on Tuesday that starting Friday, restaurants can allow 50 percent capacity for indoor dining. That’s an increase from the current 25-percent capacity limit.

Restaurants and bars can also stay open until 11 p.m. One hour later than the current 10 p.m. curfew.

Tables must still be six feet apart with no more than six people per table.

People who run bars and restaurants are rejoicing on Tuesday evening as they prepare to welcome more customers indoors.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said Renee Dillon. “It’s been really tough having to count numbers and tell people that they can’t come in and we’re really excited that we get to have more people, more of our community here at one time.”

That capacity limit will soon be up from 30–percent and restaurant owners can serve guests longer with a curfew of 11 p.m.

“It gives us an extra hour of sales, you know we can keep our kitchen open a little bit later, we can sale alcohol a little bit later, um, and you know, catch the student crowd specifically,” said Renee Dillon.

But that extra hour of sales falls short of what Crunchy’s owner Mike Krueger says he hoped for.

“We were hoping for a little bit later of a curfew, but again it’s a process that we all just gotta kinda deal with and adapt to and we’re gonna do the best that we can to adapt,” said Krueger.

Renee Dillon is the manager of Sidebar in East Lansing.

She feels the loosened restrictions will help drastically.

“The extension to 50 percent and the curfew will allow a little more of that money to flow back into these restaurants that so desperately need it,” she said.

Krueger says while he’s previously had to reduce a lot of hours for his staff, he’s now looking for workers to join his team.

“There wasn’t a reason to have as many servers on or as many cooks on as we normally would because of the reduced capacity so yea people’s hours were down quite a bit we did lose a few staff for various reasons. But we’ve started to try to hire again,” he said.

Owners say these relaxed restrictions give them hope that they’ll soon be able to operate at full capacity.

