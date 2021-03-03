No Cheerleaders For The Washington Football Team

-UNDATED (AP) - The Washington Football team won’t have cheerleaders this year for the first time since the NFL’s longest-running cheerleading team was founded in 1962. Washington will instead have a coed dance team as it continues an organizational rebranding effort. Former Laker Girl manager Petra Pope was hired as an adviser to use her three decades of NBA experience to revamp the group. The organization had come under fire for allegations of employees making inappropriate videos from calendar photo shoots.