Advertisement

MSU Men’s Soccer Loses To Ohio State

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team lost 2-0 to Ohio State Wednesday in a game played on the artificial turf football field at Lansing Catholic High School. The Buckeyes sealed the victory with their second goal in the 80th minute. MSU now has a 1-3 record and has only scored one goal the entire season in a 1-0 victory this past week end at Penn State.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings
Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director’s severance pay is raising questions, Robert Gordon provides statement
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter, National Guard served inedible food
Arrest of MSU Police Captain O'Brien
Video: Arrest of MSU Police Captain charged with OWI, Carrying Concealed Under the Influence

Latest News

CAAC teams dealing with COVID-19 cases
CAAC teams dealing with COVID-19 cases
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) dives to score a touchdown against...
No Cheerleaders For The Washington Football Team
Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr. looks at attorney Marc Carlos during his rape...
Long Prison Term For Winslow
Golf legend Tiger Woods sustained extensive injuries to his right leg in a car crash.
Tiger Woods Investigation Continues
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of...
Yankees’ Boone Getting Pacemaker