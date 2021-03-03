MSU Men’s Soccer Loses To Ohio State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team lost 2-0 to Ohio State Wednesday in a game played on the artificial turf football field at Lansing Catholic High School. The Buckeyes sealed the victory with their second goal in the 80th minute. MSU now has a 1-3 record and has only scored one goal the entire season in a 1-0 victory this past week end at Penn State.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.