14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter after MI National Guard members hospitalized for being served inedible food
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to WUSA 9 Mike Valerio, Michigan U.S. House members say Michigan National Guard members protecting the Capitol have been hospitalized due to subpar food.
It is reported that the food possessed metal shavings and feathers. Additionally, the meat found in the meals was not up to standard either. Many guard members have suffered bouts of sickness.
As a result, Michigan U.S. House Representatives wrote a letter to Gen. Daniel Hokansen, the chief of the National Guard, to bring attention to the issue on Tuesday.
Here are what some state lawmakers had to say about this:
