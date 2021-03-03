Advertisement

14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter after MI National Guard members hospitalized for being served inedible food

A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members in Washington DC.(WLUC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to WUSA 9 Mike Valerio, Michigan U.S. House members say Michigan National Guard members protecting the Capitol have been hospitalized due to subpar food.

It is reported that the food possessed metal shavings and feathers. Additionally, the meat found in the meals was not up to standard either. Many guard members have suffered bouts of sickness.

As a result, Michigan U.S. House Representatives wrote a letter to Gen. Daniel Hokansen, the chief of the National Guard, to bring attention to the issue on Tuesday.

Here are what some state lawmakers had to say about this:

I spent this morning with our great men and women from the Michigan National Guard who have been sent to Washington,...

Posted by Rep. Jack Bergman on Thursday, February 25, 2021

WILX will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

