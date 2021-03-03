14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter after MI National Guard members hospitalized for being served inedible food

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to WUSA 9 Mike Valerio, Michigan U.S. House members say Michigan National Guard members protecting the Capitol have been hospitalized due to subpar food.

🚨NEW >> Michigan House members say troops guarding the Capitol have been **HOSPITALIZED** because their food has had metal shavings, moldy, or utterly undercooked...



Our troops deserve better.

Story to come.#Breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/Jy2QPOvK3C — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) March 2, 2021

It is reported that the food possessed metal shavings and feathers. Additionally, the meat found in the meals was not up to standard either. Many guard members have suffered bouts of sickness.

As a result, Michigan U.S. House Representatives wrote a letter to Gen. Daniel Hokansen, the chief of the National Guard, to bring attention to the issue on Tuesday.

Here are what some state lawmakers had to say about this:

It’s unacceptable @MINationalGuard members protecting our Capitol have received undercooked, unsanitary & inadequate meals.



I’m pressing @USArmy & @NationalGuard Bureau to provide per diem for the rest of their mission & retroactive per diem and cancel the catering contract. pic.twitter.com/QlTrEn9p45 — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) March 2, 2021

I spent this morning with our great men and women from the Michigan National Guard who have been sent to Washington,... Posted by Rep. Jack Bergman on Thursday, February 25, 2021

