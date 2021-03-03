Michigan has surplus of effective COVID treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An effective COVID-19 treatment is rarely being used in Michigan.

There could be thousands of doses of it sitting in state warehouses.

The state got more than 4,300 courses of monoclonal antibody treatment from the federal government.

The issue is it only works on a specific group of people.

Monoclonal antibody treatment has been approved to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. since November.

It uses man-made molecules as a substitute for antibodies to trigger the patient’s immune system.

The federal government bought 300,000 doses of the treatment.

But Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said this treatment isn’t for everybody.

“Monoclonal antibody treatment really is for severe cases. It’s not the number one go-to,” said Vail.

Because of that, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a stockpile of the antibody treatment sitting in a state warehouse.

The state has sent letters to providers encouraging them to use it.

MSU Epidemiology professor Nigel Paneth said he’d like to see this treatment used more.

“These are not expensive interventions. That’s one good thing about them. We should keep that in mind,” said Paneth.

The treatment is designed for people who are at risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID.

That includes people with chronic diseases like diabetes.

The trick is those people would need to get the IV treatment before they’re sick enough to be hospitalized.

“Everyone who’s very sick started out not so sick. If you wait, it is too late. The same is true for all forms of passive antibody treatment,” said Paneth.

The state said every hospital that asked for monoclonal antibodies has gotten them and is expanding distribution.

The state said it’s not sure how the antibody treatment will interact with the COVID vaccines.

The CDC recommends waiting for 90-days to get the vaccine if you were treated with antibodies.

